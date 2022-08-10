HAMLIN — There was a time not so long ago, back in the throes of quarantine, when health clinics were not a healthy thing to do.
But as life returns to normalcy, the Lincoln County Health Department is resuming its outreach activities and its free health clinics, Director Sam Suiter said.
The Lincoln County Health Department will conduct free health screenings from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 11 at their office.
Testing will include cholesterol, diabetes (glucose and A1C), standard vitals, and body mass index, Suiter said.
“It’s a couple of hundred dollars worth of tests, but we’re not charging a dime,” he said.
Hot dogs, ice cream, and other refreshments will be served.
Community outreach is part of the health department’s overall goal, but COVID-19 curtailed a lot of activities over the last two years. The department had to eliminate health clinics to prevent spreading the virus, but it’s time to get them started once again, he said.
The department is also planning to take the show on the road with its mobile outreach truck, Suiter said. The truck is a refitted ambulance and has all of the tools necessary to conduct testing on-the-go, including an on-board medical refrigerator and a generator, he said.
“All we have to do is load the equipment onto the truck,” Suiter said.
The County Commission bought the truck for the health department in January 2021, Suiter said.
The health department works with groups like the Alum Creek Lion’s Club, the Lincoln County Opportunity Company, and Lincoln County Libraries to conduct mobile health clinics, Suiter said.
“We try to do those so people don’t have to travel as far,” Suiter said.
A nurse practitioner will be on-hand, and will be assisted by nursing students, Suiter concluded.
The Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department and Lincoln County EMS will be on-site with vehicle and equipment demonstrations, Suiter said.