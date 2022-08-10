Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

health department truck

The Lincoln County Health Department will host a free health clinic Thursday, Aug. 11.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — There was a time not so long ago, back in the throes of quarantine, when health clinics were not a healthy thing to do.

But as life returns to normalcy, the Lincoln County Health Department is resuming its outreach activities and its free health clinics, Director Sam Suiter said.

