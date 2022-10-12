Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HD Media has purchased the Webster Echo, a weekly newspaper in Webster Springs, the company announced.

Webster County’s paper of record, The Echo began publishing in circa 1890 as the State Gazetteer and was most recently owned by Charles and Kelli Cochran.

