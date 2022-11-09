Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield-McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win a UTV. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — To encourage riders to take to the state’s trails this fall, Gov. Jim Justice and members of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority announced on Oct. 6 a fall giveaway contest for a pair of new 2023 Kawasaki Teryx UTVs.

Anyone who purchases a 2022 riding permit for the Hatfield McCoy trails before Nov. 15 will be entered to win the prize. Two winners will be selected by random drawing on Dec. 15.

