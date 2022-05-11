HARTS — Police arrested a Harts man recently on fraud charges related to the sale of a dog, according to court records.
Brandon Steve Vance, 37, of Harts, was arrested on several felony charges, including three counts of fraudulent schemes, three counts of wire fraud/possession and/or transfer of money, three counts of fraud with an access device, and three counts of computer fraud, according to court records.
The charges are based on a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Chief Deputy C.D. Campbell and Sheriff G.W. Linville of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The complaint was signed by Magistrate Sophia Tully and a warrant was issued.
On April 1, the sheriff’s department received a report that Vance made multiple deals with different people over text and social media to sell a dog, according to the complaint. The complaint states Vance would request the money up front through Paypal or Walmart Pay and, after receiving the funds, would deny he received them and request another payment. After receiving the payments, Vance kept the money but did not provide the dog to the buyers, according to the complaint.
On March 10, one victim sent Vance $850, but Vance claimed he didn’t receive the payment and requested the victim send it again, with the promise he would refund one of the payments if both went through, according to the complaint.
On March 18, Vance made a deal with another individual for the same dog, with the second victim sending $2,995 in the same manner as before, according to the complaint. The complaint states the same happened with a third individual who paid $1,400 without receiving the dog.