WILLIAMSON — It’s been one year since Amy Hannah was taken on what she called an “unexpected journey.”
That journey came after Hannah received a screening from Bonnie’s Bus in 2021, a mobile mammography unit from the West Virginia University Cancer Institute that provides breast cancer screening throughout the state, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography.
Hannah said she received her first mammogram from a doctor’s office in 2015, where she found she had a spot that needed continued monitoring. The spot had not yet developed into cancer, so the high costs of screening tests that were not covered by her insurance led her to stop doing the follow-ups.
“I had my first mammogram in 2015, and a spot was found, so we monitored it on and off for a while,” Hannah said. “I would have spot compression test and an ultrasound, and they would say ‘see me in a year,’ and the spot would still be there, and I would have to do it again. To be honest, what I found was that if your insurance deductible hadn’t been met, then you’re left with all these high bills.”
Hannah — who works both as director of the Mingo County Family Resource Network and in a position with Williamson Health and Wellness Center, as well as serving as a member of the Mingo County Board of Education — said she participated in the Bonnie’s Bus screening only in an effort to encourage others to take the time to do so as well.
She said her screenings did show some change, which led her to look into resources to continue testing.
“I had tested with Bonnie’s Bus in 2020, and they suggested that I have follow-up tests,” Hannah said. “I said if there’s not significant change I’m not doing it because I don’t want that bill. In 2021, Bonnie’s Bus said to me ‘when you get that call that says you need a follow-up, please go.’ I kind of felt like maybe something was there that they saw.”
Hannah said before going for her follow-up, she signed up for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. The program, which is offered through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, helps uninsured or underinsured women gain access to breast and cervical cancer screening services.
“That program within itself, the guidelines are very generous,” Hannah said “Working women can still qualify under a lot of circumstances to receive assistance to help pay for diagnostic testing. It helped pay for my biopsy as well. It was because of them that I went on to test, because I was not going to. I would have just kicked it to the side again.”
Hannah said she was diagnosed with Ductal carcinoma in situ, which is considered the earliest form of breast cancer.
“I’m thankful that everything was caught early,” Hannah said. “The way the surgeon explained it to me is that it’s like a baby cancer. It had not yet reached full maturity. I’m blessed after a lumpectomy and 20 rounds of radiation I seem to be doing OK.”
Hannah reflected on the cultural implications of women, especially in rural West Virginia, putting off their routine screenings. She said women here often put others before themselves, not taking the time to make sure their own health-care needs are being met.
“I think it is Appalachian culture for women, they put their families first over everything,” Hannah said. “We will take our neighbor’s dog to the vet before we take ourselves to the doctor. It’s crazy — it’s like we think that we have to be super women and take care of everybody else. We find ourselves often pouring from empty cups is what happens, which turned out to be the case for me.”
Hannah said early detection was life-saving for her, and that it can be for so many other women, too. According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. Survival rates are significantly higher when the cancer is detected early.
“My biggest point that I try to make to people is that I know sometimes people feel like it’s an inconvenience, but it’s a life-saving screening,” Hannah said. “It can be for so many people.”
Hannah said Bonnie’s Bus returned to Williamson Sept. 13 and that during that visit 23 local women were able to receive screenings. She said this exhibited a 100% show rate for the screenings scheduled. She said of the screenings done, four women were referred for follow-up testing after receiving their first ever mammogram on the bus.
“If they had not screened — and it could turn out very well to be nothing — but had they not, who knows what it could turn into,” Hannah said.
Hannah said her work with Bonnie’s Bus in Williamson brings her great pride because she knows first-hand what a crucial service it is for rural health.
Hannah said Bonnie’s Bus is set to return to Williamson on Tuesday, Dec. 13. She said she still has openings for screenings that day. Anyone interested can contact her at 304-235-5607 to schedule an appointment.
Screening from Bonnie’s Bus is not free, but is provided for women, men, transgender and gender-diverse people with private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare or those who qualify for the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who are age 40 and older can receive a screening mammogram on the Bus through grant funding and donations.