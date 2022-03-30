HAMLIN — Hamlin United Methodist Church hosted a special service on March 20 to dedicate its new building and the attached Armstrong Family Life Center.
The facility will host an abundance of after school programming and educational resources for children throughout the Hamlin community, including tutoring, sports, youth parish activities and more. The Family Life Center utilizes Armstrong’s broadband connectivity, which provides community members with access to the area’s best fiber high-speed internet services.
Those in attendance Sunday included Congresswoman Carol Miller.
“It’s been such an honor to be able to share the Lord Jesus Christ with you all in worship today,” Miller said. “What a wonderful facility. You all know I love this community so much and to me it’s just humbling to see what you all have been able to do and bring forward with your positive thought and your faith.”
Pastor Robert Fulton said building a church centers on one concept — community. This idea is one that they kept in mind when searching for a new location.
“We really had a vision for the county,” Fulton said. “We felt like God really wanted to use his people to make a difference in the lives of others. We just wanted to really reach out and help the community.”
Now located in the former Jackson Gas Company building on Second Street, donated by Lloyd Jackson, the church is in an ideal location to partner with its new neighbor Lincoln Primary Care Center. Fulton said they plan to do just that.
“We want to be involved in community activities such as blood drives, partnering with the clinic to provide space for health fairs,” Fulton said. “Assisting in those kinds of things the clinic may be involved in. Definitely want to be helpful in the food pantry situation and we want to be involved in some level of community development and economic development. We’re not sure how that will look yet.”
The new building is also equipped to serve as an emergency shelter, with space for cots, a full-service generator for heating and cooling and two shower areas being built into the structure.
Fulton previously said once the building was finished, they were planning to continue with their traditional Sunday School and Sunday morning worship, but looking to implement Sunday evening activities in place of a service. This will include various groups such as discipleship, choir and other similar activities. He said they are also looking to have multiple mid-week Bible studies aimed at all ages.
The new church is located at 24 Second Street.