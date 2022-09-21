HAMLIN — The Town Council recently hired a new part-time police officer to fill a vacancy and continued discussing how to acquire an emergency generator for the Town Hall and Community Building.
The council approved the hiring of Adam Robinette, who has served before as a police officer in Hamlin before moving to Hurricane.
Robinette replaces Robert Stickler, who left the Hamlin Police Department to become the Junior ROTC instructor at Lincoln County High School.
The council approved Robinette’s hourly wage at $15.50.
The council also received a bid for a generator system for Town Hall. Gonday Enterprises was the only bidder at $88,800.
Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said the town has applied for a grant from the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to pay for the project.
There are a number of reasons Town Hall should have a back-up generator in the event of an outage. The police department being on-site is reason enough, she said.
“It’s especially important having the police here. They need power. Our office has the intoximeter used by the whole county,” Scraggs said.
“I think we have a good shot at it,” she added.
In other business:
Council voted to hire a part-time janitor for Town Hall. The pay is $9 per hour and the hours are as needed. Applications are available at Town Hall and the deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
Council donated $500 to the Lincoln County Little League, who is trying to build a concession stand and press box at Hamlin Lions Club Field.
The council permitted Scraggs to plan a fundraiser to benefit the Lincoln County Opportunity Company food-delivery program. The program brings warm meals to individuals in need across the county. The LCOC uses multiple vehicles to deliver to the rural areas of the county, Scraggs said.
“It will be a cook-off festival. People can buy taste-testing tickets, plus vendors can be there. I think a reasonable goal would be to raise $3,000 to $5,000.
Trick-or-Treat will be announced at next month’s meeting. The Hamlin Town Council meets the first Monday of each month.