Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Town Council recently hired a new part-time police officer to fill a vacancy and continued discussing how to acquire an emergency generator for the Town Hall and Community Building.

The council approved the hiring of Adam Robinette, who has served before as a police officer in Hamlin before moving to Hurricane.

Recommended for you