Hamlin Town Council sets trick-or-treat for Oct. 31

By ROGER ADKINS
radkins@hdmediallc.com

Oct 12, 2022

HAMLIN — The Town Council set trick-or-treat and extended the application deadline for a vacant council seat during its meeting last week.

Trick-or-treat will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Council set the time during its meeting on Oct. 3, at the Hamlin Community Building.

The council also extended the application deadline to 2 p.m. Nov. 4 for a vacant council seat.

Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said applications for the position are available at the Hamlin Community Building. Applicants must reside within town limits.

One of the new council members who was recently elected has moved to a residence outside of town limits. This is the second time in recent memory a seat has been vacated in this manner, Scraggs said.

Three applications have been received so far, Scraggs said.

The individual selected will serve almost a full four-year term, since the new council members began their terms July 1.

Also during the meeting, the council hired J.D. Adkins as maintenance worker for the community building, and hired Justin Rakes as part-time police officer.

The council also approved $2,200 for the purchase of an awning for the front of the building.

The awning will be brown with gold writing that reads "Hamlin Town Hall." The awning will help indicate that Town Hall is also located inside the community building, Town Clerk Kristy Scraggs said.

The council also handed out two monetary awards during the meeting — $500 each for Shriners' Hospital and the American Legion.