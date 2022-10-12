Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The Town Council set trick-or-treat and extended the application deadline for a vacant council seat during its meeting last week.

Trick-or-treat will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Council set the time during its meeting on Oct. 3, at the Hamlin Community Building.

Recommended for you