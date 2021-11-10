HAMLIN — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — or at least, it will soon —in Hamlin, where Town Council approved multiple measures related to the season during its regular meeting Nov. 1.
The council approved spending up to $3,000 on some new lights and display pieces for the town to decorate with during the Christmas season. The possibility of the Hamlin Women’s Club contributing part of the funds was also mentioned, but not confirmed due to the club meeting at the same time as the council.
The town also discussed its annual Christmas fund, which is used to provide items to individuals of all ages in the town who are in need.
Clerk Kristy Scraggs said the council approved $500 last year, and that the money was used to provide for local children and the elderly. She said names and addresses were provided to the town from various sources to determine where to take items.
“I don’t really want to say where the kids are, but we know a lot of kids here close by,” Scraggs said. “We tell people to let us know. Officers a lot of times will know what houses, where they need stuff.”
The council initially approved increasing the amount to $700, because money approved for Halloween was not spent with the town returning to a traditional trick-or-treat this year.
However, Recorder David McKay mentioned the possibility of using some of the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
“We’ve got $143,000 and we have to spend it before a certain point,” McKay said. “There are rules. I was looking at, like, the Christmas fund, and it says ‘address negative economic impacts caused by public health, including economic harms to workers, households and small businesses in the public sector.’ I wonder if, since we’re giving it to some needy people ... you see what I mean.”
Councilman Bill Browning, who made the initial motion for the first amount, retracted and made a new motion for the town to approve $1,200 for the Christmas fund. This motion was passed.
The town also approved hosting its annual home and business Christmas decoration contest. Judging for the contest will take place Dec. 18, and various council members will serve as judges.
The residential categories will include the following prizes:
Best Door: $50
Best House: $75
Best Yard: $100
Best Overall: $125
The business winner will be recognized by the town and will receive free breakfast one morning.
The town of Hamlin’s annual Christmas parade will take place at 5 p.m. Nov. 27.
