HAMLIN — The town of Hamlin is gearing up for two major events in the month of September.
The Second annual Hog Wild Backyard BBQ Bash is set for Labor Day weekend at Lincoln Primary Care in Hamlin. Money raised will benefit the Lincoln County Schools’ food pantries.
The Hamlin Town Council voted August 2 to provide up to $7,000 in start up costs for the event.
The event was started in 2019 and raised around $2,500 for the pantries, along with donations of food that were collected.
The event was not held last year due to the pandemic, so organizers are hoping to make this year’s event even bigger.
The event will include a Steak Cookoff Association sanctioned cookoff on Friday, Sept. 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. Teams will compete for the chance to win a gold ticket to the SCA world championship.
“All the competitions that we personally have attended, they usually have at least 30 cooks,” said April Browning, co-owner of Carnivore BBQ in Hamlin who also helps plan the event. “I’m pretty excited to be able to have it here in Hamlin, for it to be such a big event. Hopefully it works out for us well and they’ll want us to have it every year.”
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday. Along with the cookoff, other scheduled events include a basketball tournament, vendors, games, inflatables, food and raffles. Rocky Nash and Real Deal are also set to perform.
Gates will open at noon Saturday for the BBQ cookoff. Attendees can purchase 10 tasting tickets for $10 to try different teams’ offerings and vote for the people’s choice. Awards will take place at 7 p.m. with the conclusion of the event.
Other events scheduled for Sept. 4 include a car show beginning at 1 p.m., Mark Wood’s magic show from 2 to 4 p.m., music from Emily Burdette at 2 p.m. and a musical performance from Datson at 4:30 p.m. Saturday will also include the basketball tournament finals, vendors, games and inflatables.
Application information for the cookoffs on Friday and Saturday, as well as to be a vendor for the event, can be found on the Hog Wild Backyard BBQ Bash Facebook page.
Those interested can also seek information from town hall at 304-824-5500 or by emailing hogwildbbqbash@gmail.com.
The other event, being held later in September, is the annual Arts and Crafts Street Fair.
This year’s fair is set for Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event normally occupies the Route 3 portion of Walnut Street (from Court Avenue to Lynn Avenue) and Lynn Avenue (as far as Main Street). The street will be closed for the event.
There is no vendor fee, but any for-profit business setting up at the event needs to apply for a business license from town hall and be approved by the council prior to the event. The next regularly scheduled Hamlin town council meeting, and the last scheduled as of now before the event, is set for Sept. 7.
Vendors are asked to pre-register online at the link found on the Hometown Hamlin Facebook page.
Attendance to this event is free and open to the public.