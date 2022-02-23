Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

On Feb. 11, Hamlin PK-8 invited various presenters to the school to inform the sixth- and eighth-grade students about different career opportunities in the area. Presenters focused on CTE and West Virginia-based industries for this career fair.

