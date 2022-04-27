HAMLIN — The robotics team at Hamlin PK-8 will be heading to Texas for the 2022 VEX Robotics World Championship.
Team 68150M will compete in the VEX Robotics Competition (VRC) Middle School category May 3 through May 12 at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas. They are the only middle school team from Lincoln County, and one of only a few in the state, that will compete in VRC Middle School category at the world championship.
On March 12, the Lincoln County team and Sissonville Middle School were named co-champions at the 2022 VRC West Virginia State Championship. Several other teams also won awards that qualified for a slot at the world championship.
These included a second team from Sissonville Middle School, two teams from Bridge Street Middle School in Wheeling, one team from Sherrard Middle School in Wheeling, and a team from Du Pont Middle School in Belle.
Last Tuesday, Hamlin’s team was recognized by the Lincoln County Board of Education during a 6 p.m. meeting at the central office. The team consists of Dezmond Frye, Abby Pauley, Emma Sanders, and William Carter.
Superintendent of Schools Jeff Kelley said the team 68150M’s accomplishments speak for themselves.
“I think everybody’s well aware of our students and teams who are about to embark on a journey to Texas, so I asked our robotics instructor Mr. Larry Harshbarger to come over and let us know where we are and what’s on the horizon,” Kelley said.
Harshbarger said the team has shown outstanding ingenuity in competition.
“You will see a lot out of these kids in the next few years. They’re finishing up their eighth-grade year in robotics. They currently are ranked No. 3 in the world in drones and are No. 1 in the state in robotics. They have exceedingly, over and over proven themselves in multiple competitions,” Harshbarger said.
Board President Steve Priestley said the team’s efforts should be applauded.
“The accomplishments you’ve already made, at the state and national levels, in the past and this year too, are just wonderful. Please recognize and realize that when you go out to these competitions, not only do you make yourselves proud and your family proud, but you make all of us up here proud and all of those people out there proud. You make your teachers at your school proud and this county proud. When you’re out there, we’re behind you 100% and we root for you,” Priestley said.
Board member Rodney Baker said he is familiar with the work it takes to compete a the state and national level in robotics.
“A couple of my daughters were in the early version of the robotics program. From that, I know that in addition to building this robot that performs tasks to score points, there’s a whole lot more behind-the-scenes work,” Baker said.
Board member Dana Snyder is a former school administrator and remembers when the robotics program was still new.
“I was fortunate to be the principal when this whole thing started, so to see where it’s gone from the conception to here, it kind of makes my heart swell a little bit. Because now you have these folks from middle school who are in the world competition. It’s good to see that it’s growing,” Snyder said.