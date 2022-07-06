HAMLIN — They have put in the work and now Hamlin PK-8 has been named a Lighthouse School in the Leader in Me program.
Leader in Me is an educational framework based on Stephen Covey’s book “Seven Habits of Highly Effective People,” Principal Lori Huffman said. The school adopted the program in 2017 after administrators visited a Leader in Me School in Panama City Beach, Florida, the year before.
Huffman went with a a group that included Kirk King, who at the time was was Federal Programs Director for Lincoln County Schools. King was instrumental in obtaining the grant that made all schools in Lincoln County Leader in Me schools. Today, Hamlin is the only school in the county to remain in the program.
Huffman said she and the others were so impressed with the school, which was a Lighthouse School, they wanted to achieve that for Hamlin.
Once in the program, it’s a lengthy and involved process to achieve Lighthouse Status. There are only 600 schools in the world that have it.
The school will hold the status for two years.
Hamlin has worked consistently over the years to meet the requirements, appointing counselor Katie Davidson as Lighthouse Coordinator. They also created two Lighthouse Councils, one made up of teachers and the other of students, who met upwards of three times a month and worked together to oversee progress.
Creating leadership roles for students is a major focus of the program.
Another is applying Covey’s Seven Habits across the board as students progress through grade levels, fully merging them with school culture.
One example is the notebook all students keep the entire time they are at Hamlin PK-8. Students set goals based on the Seven Habits and track their progress achieving them year-to-year. They also track their data from standardized tests and a host of other things about their school career, Huffman said.
Such an extensive effort in documenting their school life is, in itself, a powerful learning experience and a habit they can take when they move on, Huffman said. It reflects one of the habits; begin with the end in mind.
“That journal follows them the entire way through their time here,” Huffman said.
A major focus of the Lighthouse Certification is creating an environment that espouses the Seven Habits. This idea is reflected in the students efforts to decorate the school, including putting up leader boards throughout the school that track achievement on a broader level..
“We’re proud of what we have accomplished so we show it,” Huffman said.
Through the Lighthouse Council, students make all kinds of decisions around the school, down to what kind of end-of-semester celebration they want, Huffman said. They choose which community service projects to complete, cleaned the school, collected socks for the homeless, and made tie-dyed masks for the elderly.
Huffman said everyone at the school loves the Covey method and hopes to keep Hamlin PK-8 Lighthouse of education for a long time to come. This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the staff at the school, she added.