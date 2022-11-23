HAMLIN — The Town of Hamlin is seeking candidates for town clerk to replace Kristy Scraggs, who was elected Lincoln County clerk on Nov. 8.
Scraggs will assume her new role on Jan. 1.
Council is accepting applications until 3 p.m. Nov. 28. A special council session is planned for 6 p.m. that day to interview candidates and hire a replacement.
Applications are available at Town Hall. The town has received at least 10 applications so far, Scraggs said.
Scraggs has been town clerk for five years. She defeated incumbent County Clerk Direl Baker to take over at the courthouse.
Scraggs said she has enjoyed her time as town clerk. The job would be impossible without the continued support of town residents, as well as the many businesses and organizations that operate in the area, she said.
“The people in the community are wonderful. They will jump in if I need something. I can even call on the citizens. Armstrong has been a huge help with putting up Christmas lights, and decoration for events like the Fourth of July. We call on them a lot,” Scraggs said.
It will be important for the next town clerk to continue building and maintaining those relationships.
The job is a busy one, Scraggs said. The right candidate will be able to multitask and work in different areas.
“It’s a lot of work, because you basically run the town, from scheduling police officers to making sure that all the vehicles are maintained. You do the paperwork for everything; you’re constantly ordering things that need replaced. I’ve learned so much about parts that I had no idea,” Scraggs said.
The town clerk also applies for grant funding each year for various events and projects in the town. This is a crucial part of the job, Scraggs said.
“You don’t only pay the bills and do payroll, there are grants that you have to do every year. The big ones are the grant for the PRO officer to be placed at the high school and the Fourth of July Festival grant,” Scraggs said.
Whoever is hired also will work on grant funding for a sidewalk project from Lions Club Field to Lincoln County High School, Scraggs said.
“Next spring starts the big part of that grant. Whoever takes this position will be busy working on that,” she said.
The town clerk also acts as the clerk for municipal court. That means setting dockets and helping the judge in various ways.
“You have to handle all of the court stuff. That’s a job in itself,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs said the council agreed to pay the new clerk a salary of $14 an hour. The position also comes with health benefits and state retirement.
“They did not have insurance when I started here. The employees do have insurance now. The council pays a big portion of it. They pay $360 of it, so that leaves us around $50 a payday we owe,” Scraggs said.
Scraggs said she plans to be available to help the new clerk transition into the job.