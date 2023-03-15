Hamlin Council performs routine business By Amy Adkins Aadkins@hdmediallc.com Mar 15, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HAMLIN — Members of the Hamlin Town Council met Mar. 6 at the Lincoln Community Center Town Hall.Old business discussed was street parking and to approve and sign documents from Tish Chaffin.New business included the following:Pay Quantum Party Rental $3,850 for the May 13, 2023, Street Fair (Zip Line and Rock Wall). DJ to be paid $400.Approve $500 donation to the Chuck Yeager Post 111 for the annual Easter egg hunt.Schedule budget meeting for Mar. 13 at 5 p.m.Accept and approve Lee Preece’s resignation and hire him at $14 an hour part-time. Preece to pay his own bond.Approve giving $2 an hour raise for Hamlin PD for his canine police dog.Meeting was adjourned until next month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News WV governor signs bill reducing personal income tax Officials warn of looming financial challenges at state school board meeting CHURCH LISTINGS Kinsey a finalist for Lou Henson Award Lincoln County baseball opens season on Thursday Loaded Lincoln County softball squad eying third state title Madison native named WVU’s 69th mountaineer mascot House passes bill changing certificate of need requirements Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.