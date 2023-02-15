HAMLIN — Hamlin’s Town Council met recently to discuss town ordinances and properties in town that need to be cleaned up.
In other town business, the following were approved:
Town of Hamlin police department was approved for room construction for $16,850.
Approved $500 to the Lincoln County Cloggers.
Approved purchasing dinner for Armstrong employees for putting up the Christmas lights.
Approve maternity leave for Town of Hamlin Police Officer Jennifer Lucas.
Approve Lee Preece to stay part-time as a Town of Hamlin Police Officer.
Approve the hiring of a new Town of Hamlin Police Officer.
Approve $500 to Robert Young, Balloon Artist, for the Hamlin Street Fair.
Approve roof bid for $23,760 to be paid from ARPA funds.
Approve to amend speeding fine to $100 instead of $150.
In public comments, Kenny Lambert said there were obstructed views on Sycamore Avenue from parked vehicles. “No parking” signs are posted and visible in these areas.
Tom Galloway told council he had found another famous general from Hamlin. Born in 1839, General John Witcher joined the Union in 1862. His parents and two sisters are buried at Fairview Memory Gardens, located on the hill by the Lions Club football field. Witcher went on to serve in Congress and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
HD Media reporter Amy Adkins primarily covers news in Lincoln County.