HAMLIN — All-terrain vehicles and “side-by-sides” were the topic of discussion last as the Hamlin Town Council worked through a light agenda during its May meeting last Tuesday.
The town has an ordinance prohibiting the operation of these vehicles on city streets, Mayor David “Flimsy” Adkins said. It was instituted nearly 20 years ago after the citizens voted on a ballot-measure to enact the law.
However, public sentiment regarding these vehicles has changed since then and many citizens are in favor of using these vehicles for quick trips around town. Additionally, these vehicles can now be licensed by the state, insured, and operated legally on state roads.
The town does not have signs explicitly stating the vehicles are prohibited and, therefore, cannot issue citations for violation of the ordinance, Adkins said.
“If they’re legal like the state requires, we’ve been letting them go through,” Adkins said.
Town officials have been discussing ways to address the issue and plan to seek the input of residents before making a decision. The council likely will host a town-hall meeting on the subject to seek citizen input. However, that likely won’t happen until after the municipal election on June 14, Adkins said.
“We need to get this out to the townspeople, so they can come to the meeting and have a say in what’s going on,” Adkins said.
The meeting date will be advertised as soon as it is selected, Adkins said.