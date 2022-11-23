HAMLIN — Tradition will be alive and well in Lincoln County during the Christmas season.
The Hamlin Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 26.
The event is organized each year by GFWC Woman’s Club of Hamlin. Line up is at 4:30 p.m. on Court Street near the Department of Health and Human Resources, said Kristy Scraggs, Hamlin town clerk.
The parade starts at 5 p.m.
“They usually have quite a few people, it really depends on the weather. They usually have a pretty good turnout, with the band marching for Christmas and everything,” Scraggs said.
The Woman’s Club recently conducted an online auction that finished up Nov. 20. The event raised funds for the club’s upcoming projects.
“Projects our club will focus on over the next two years are projects that will honor and support our military veterans. The funds raised during this auction will help fund projects such as Veterans Day programs, providing needed items to our local veterans administration facilities and the Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Fisher house along with helping a continue our yearly projects such as two $500 scholarships awarded to LCHS seniors, other student projects from our county schools, The Bread from Heaven Food Pantry, Lily’s Place, and many other local and county entities,” said Diana Lambert, club president.
The Woman’s Club also makes contributions to The Summer Reading Program, The Shriners Foundation in their help with children, The Scottish Rite Foundation in their help with non-speaking children, the HOSA-Future Healthcare Professionals team at LCHS, Lincoln County children attending the World Drone competition in Dallas, Texas, along with many GFWC-WV service projects.
The club also works with the Town of Hamlin on Winterfest, as well as the Hamlin Street Fair each year.
