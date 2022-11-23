Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20211208=lcj-parade07.jpg
Buy Now

The Town of Hamlin annual Christmas Parade will take place Nov. 26, with participants ranging from Lincoln County High School Marching Band to The Lincoln County Cloggers dance group and many other community organizations.

 File photo | Lincoln Journal

HAMLIN — Tradition will be alive and well in Lincoln County during the Christmas season.

The Hamlin Christmas Parade is scheduled for Nov. 26.

Tags

Recommended for you