CHARLESTON - Hair is never in short supply when Philthy Trenches and Dylan “Pipes” Vidovich take the stage.
Trenches, also known as Phil Perry, and Vidovich are both employees of HD Media moonlighting as members of local 80s rock band “Hair Supply.”
A Logan High graduate, Vidovich is the band’s lead singer, and Perry, who lives in Danville, plays bass guitar.
All of the members have stage names, complete with alter egos, and costumes they wear while performing. Their outfits harken back to the sleek, dazzling veneer of the 1980s.
The guitarists are Johnny Compton, also known as Weedles Von Frankenberry, and Jeff Rakes, also known as Seymour Tayle. Drummer Mike Vandergriff, who goes by Jazz McVanderHalen, rounds out the lineup.
The band is a sell-out hit on the local level, playing multiple shows a month year-round at festivals, venues, and private parties. On July 3, they will open for 80s icon Rick Springfield at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. There will be a 5:30 p.m. meet-and-greet with the band before the show.
For the band, it’s the realization of a pipe dream many have but few experience. Pretty much every person learning to sing or play an instrument fantasizes about opening for their favorite musicians.
“The first record I ever owned was a 45 of Rick Springfield’s ‘I’ve Done Everything for You’ when I was 10 or 11 years old. For me, at age 50, to be in a band that’s opening for him, it’s like being 10 years old again,” Perry said.
As an added bonus, Perry interviewed Springfield by phone for a story that published in the Charleston Gazette-Mail on June 29.
Recent Marshall University graduate and friend of the band, J.J. Handley, will film portions the performance and use it as the finale of a comedic documentary he plans to make about the band. The finale will be filmed first, with the rest of the documentary to be filmed afterward.
Perry is a veteran journalist with 25 years of experience working at newspapers in West Virginia and North Carolina. He joined the HD Media team in 2017 and became regional weeklies editor.
Vidovich, who is 25, joined HD Media in 2018, after graduating from West Virginia State University with a communications degree and a minor in broadcast media. His father was also a musician who played in bands as a young man, and he introduced his son to bands like Foreigner and Bad Company at an early age. Vidovich was also inspired by episodes of Aqua Teen Hunger Force that featured 80s rock.
Vidovich also has a background in musical theater, having performed singing parts in productions of Grease, Little Shop of Horrors, and Hairspray. By the time he started in the newspaper business, Vidovich was uploading videos of himself singing 80s music to the internet.
It wasn’t long before Perry, a rabid fan of 80s music, sniffed out Vidovich’s talent.
“He came into the office and introduced himself. He was walking down the hallway singing to himself and I thought, ‘He has an amazing voice and I bet he doesn’t even know it.’ I was just blown away by his voice,” Perry said.
Vidovich’s ability to sing the music of Perry’s childhood stirred something deep within, and Perry began a campaign to get Vidovich on board with the idea of an 80s rock tribute band.
“For the past 25 years, I had this idea of an 80s rock tribute band in my back pocket but it required a singer with a wide vocal range. Meeting Dylan was like having that dropped right in my lap,” Perry said.
It was a dream Perry shared with Compton, who had been his friend since 2000.
“We were always talking about taking everything that was absurd about 80s rock and exploiting that in a funny way but being good enough that people really appreciate the music. We want people to appreciate the humor as much as the musicianship,” Perry said.
Haters will hate, of course, but Perry said Hair Supply wins them over most of the time.
“I think you have to come to a show to get it. Nine out of 10 times we win them over because of how hard we work with the music,” Perry said. “There are people at our shows who literally sing these songs back to us.”
The band didn’t start out wearing wild costumes at their shows. The band joked about doing it from the beginning, but members were timid about appearing too campy. When they started hearing jokes at shows about how no one in this 80s rock cover band had long hair, they decided to give the public what it wanted.
“We thought, you know, if they want hair, we’ll give them hair,” Perry said.
After that, demand for the band skyrocketed.
“I never once dreamed we would be this popular. When we first started, we thought we would be lucky to be a festival band that played in the summer. Now, we’re playing year-round,” Vidovich said.
Today, the band is booked through 2022 and has trouble keeping merchandise in stock. They just released an admittedly cheesy set of bubble gum trading cards (wax packs) complete with 1980s graphics.
In addition to being a sponsor of the Sternwheel Regatta, HD Media is also a financial backer of Hair Supply. With two employees of the company in the band, the management at HD Media found it appropriate to encourage such an imaginative endeavor.
“How cool is it that two members of the band met because of a journalism job? What are the chances of that happening? I think it says a lot about HD Media and what a great company it is. Phil always said this was the best company he’d ever worked for. I can see why,” Vidovich said.
Perry and Vidovich said that thanks to HD Media and all of the Hair Supporters in southern West Virginia, there will be a supply of hair for a long time to come.
Visit hairsupply.live for more information.