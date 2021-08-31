BRANCHLAND – Lincoln County Schools announced in-person classes at Guyan Valley Middle School will be suspended for the remainder of the week after two students tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.
“School Health Services was notified today of two positive students at Guyan Valley Middle School,” the statement posted to the Lincoln County Schools Facebook page said. “Contact tracing has been initiated and you will be contacted separately if your student was listed as a definite first line exposure. In an abundance of caution and due to the possibility of incomplete tracing, all students will be considered possible first line exposures and in person school will be discontinued for the remainder of the week.”
Staff will still report to work, according to the statement.
Parents have been asked to monitor their children for COVID-19 symptoms, and that if two or more symptoms should become present to notify School Health Services.
Students who have access to Schoology can find assignments there, but packets will be made available for students without Wi-Fi access on Thursday, Sept. 2. According to the statement, meals will also be available daily for pickup.
The school system is set to release further guidance by Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Parents with further questions can contact 304-825-5238.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.