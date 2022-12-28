Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

grow-this-23-seeds-thumb-810x648.png

Free seeds can once again be requested by West Virginians through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program.

 Courtesy of WVU Extension

West Virginia University Extension is again sending free seeds to any state resident who fills out a short online survey.

The seeds are available through the Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge, a project of the WVU Extension Family Nutrition Program that aims to teach West Virginians how to grow their own food.

Recommended for you