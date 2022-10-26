Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

casey campbell

LCHS head baseball Coach Casey Campbell, left, recently updated the Lincoln County Board of Education on the status of a new indoor practice facility that will be constructed next to the baseball field.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Materials have been ordered and ground will be broken in the coming days to mark the start of construction of a new indoor baseball facility at Lincoln County High School.

Head Coach Casey Campbell provided an update to the Lincoln County Board of Education on the project during a board meeting on Oct. 18 at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

