LCHS head baseball Coach Casey Campbell, left, recently updated the Lincoln County Board of Education on the status of a new indoor practice facility that will be constructed next to the baseball field.
HAMLIN — Materials have been ordered and ground will be broken in the coming days to mark the start of construction of a new indoor baseball facility at Lincoln County High School.
Head Coach Casey Campbell provided an update to the Lincoln County Board of Education on the project during a board meeting on Oct. 18 at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
Campbell said the LCHS baseball team formerly had an indoor facility in the gymnasium located at the central offices. The program had two batting cages, a pitcher’s mound, and two batting machines.
However, space in the central offices had to be renovated to become temporary classrooms for Duval students while they wait for a new school to be constructed.
The program has been raising funds to build a new facility next to the baseball field at the high school, Campbell said.
“We’re building completely from scratch. It will be a 60-by-100-foot indoor facility. It’ll be on the third base side of the baseball field where it’s located now. We’ve got permission now and squared away to start moving material to get the foundation set. Have to do a little work to get out of the food plane but that’s about it,” Campbell said.
Campbell added that the project will be completed in three phases — the ground work, construction of the walls and roof, and the interior work.
“A lot of this is going to be based off of fundraising. We’re doing a lot of fundraising right now to come up with the movie to keep it moving,” Campbell said.
“We know this is our one shot to do it and we want to do it right,” he added.
Campbell said the facility will be available for use to the county’s youth leagues.
“We want to make it a multi-use facility for the community. This last year was the first year back for the Lincoln County Little League. We’ve gone without a little league for several years in the county and we’re excited to have that building again. We want this to be a place they can use as well,” Campbell said.
Lincoln County is a supportive community, where a lot of people step up to make projects like this happen, Campbell said.
“It’s small-town USA. Everybody helps everybody. We’ve had some people come, former players and friends of the program, step up to offer some help to us,” he said.
The baseball program sponsors regular Bingo games throughout the year. This is the biggest fundraiser, Campbell said.
“It may be designer purses, or any large-ticket items. We do a big night with the community to let them get involved. It’s been very successful. I think every time we’ve done it, we’ve had upwards of 400 people that showed up. That’s kind of how we’re staying alive as a program. It’s just something that evolved in the last four years. The community loves it. It’s a fun night. It helps us so our fundraising efforts aren’t drug out all year long. We can kind of condense it,” Campbell said.
The next fundraiser is Nov. 12 at Lincoln County High School. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.