HAMLIN — The recent Grinchmas events at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds were a great success, organizers said.
The events took place Dec. 9, 10, and 17 and allowed children to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting. The kids also watched How the Grinch Stole Christmas and were treated to a special appearance by The Grinch himself, said Alicia Page, an organizer of the event.
Page worked with Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals as well as a number of other businesses and organizations in the community to make the festivities a reality.
Page said she wanted to thank the sponsors of the event, including Paula’s Bloom Room, Hamlin Save-A-Lot, and Eleanor Piggy Wiggly), who provided snacks and drinks for the kids while they watched the Grinch cartoon.
Page added that she was thankful for all of the volunteers who made the event possible.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better team,” Page said. “Grinchmas at the fairgrounds was a positive experience for all ages.”
The event also featured holiday themed photo set pieces for families to take photos and selfies
Tickets for the event Dec. 9 and 10 were gone within two hours of free registration opening.
“This event started as a conversation between Tiffany Justice and myself and grew into the actual event. I brought the idea up at a fair board meeting. The fair board was very supportive and approved the event,” Page said.
Page added, “I have spent countless hours organizing this event. This event is all volunteer-based; parents are excited to help as well. We want to provide a family fun environment with a holiday twist, and give the opportunity for children to be able to express themselves through art as one of the craft projects the children will be painting.”
Page said the Lincoln County Fairs and Festivals board of directors sponsored $250, local businesses provided the snacks and drinks, and additional items and supplies have been purchased by Page and Justice. In return, parents brought non-perishable food items that were donated to the Lincoln County High School Food Pantry, Page said.
Page said she enjoys planning events in the community.
“I have been volunteering and supporting community events since I was young. Volunteering brings people together and strengthens our community. Being able to bring a group of volunteers together to put on an event for children speaks volumes for our community as children are our future leaders. We hope to make this a yearly event at the fairgrounds,” Page concluded.