Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The recent Grinchmas events at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds were a great success, organizers said.

The events took place Dec. 9, 10, and 17 and allowed children to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting. The kids also watched How the Grinch Stole Christmas and were treated to a special appearance by The Grinch himself, said Alicia Page, an organizer of the event.

Tags

Recommended for you