Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — Grinchmas is coming to the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Dec. 9, 10, and 17.

Grinchmas is a holiday themed event for children to allow them to participate in holiday craft projects, including cookie decorating and face painting.

Tags

Recommended for you