WEST HAMLIN — A Griffithsville man is facing drug-related charges after an incident Aug. 29 in West Hamlin, according to a criminal complaint.
In the complaint, filed by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police, it is reported that around 7 p.m. the officer responded to a call about an unresponsive male in a vehicle in West Hamlin.
According to the complaint, the officer made contact with Jason Potter, 43, who was allegedly unresponsive in the driver’s seat with the car still running and his foot on the brakes.
The officer put the vehicle into park according to the criminal complaint before waking the accused. The accused then reportedly exited the vehicle without incident.
The officer noted in the complaint that the accused had constricted pupils, along with “slow, low and raspy speech.” The accused also was noted as having slow movements.
The officer administered field sobriety tests, after which the officer believed the accused had been operating the vehicle under the influence. The officer was also advised that the accused had a revoked license since July for unpaid citations, according to the report.
A plastic baggie containing one gram of a substance consistent with meth was obtained from the accused’s walled, according to the complaint.
Potter was charged with driving under the influence, possession and driving with a revoked license. He was held on a $4,000 bond, which has since been posted.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.