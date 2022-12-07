Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

LIV Golf (copy)

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman watches the play during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., in August.

 The Associated Press

The Greenbrier resort is likely to host a LIV Golf tournament, according to a report from GolfChannel.com.

The Greenbrier’s Old White golf course would host the tournament Aug. 4-6 in 2023, according to a leaked schedule the outlet reported on Thursday.

