A 112-year-old Hinton building that at various times housed a wholesale grocery, a woodworking shop and a roller skating rink is among seven properties across the state to receive 2022 Saving Historic Places grants.

The grants, administered by the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia, totaled $488,000 statewide. The seven projects approved for the funding were selected from a field of 32 applicants seeking more than $2.8 million for their projects.

