HAMLIN, WV — Grand Jury indictments were handed down for nine individuals in the Lincoln County Circuit Court for April 2023.

Kermit Gene Adkins was indicted for 52 counts of first-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 52 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian between the dates of Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2023.

