HAMLIN, WV — Grand Jury indictments were handed down for nine individuals in the Lincoln County Circuit Court for April 2023.
Kermit Gene Adkins was indicted for 52 counts of first-degree sexual assault, 52 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 52 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian between the dates of Jan. 2021 and Jan. 2023.
Savannah Ross White was indicted for one count of child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury from an incident on Oct. 20, 2022.
Kevin Dale Bowman was indicted for one count of grand larceny from an incident on Aug.5, 2022.
Phillip Jason Calfee was indicted for one count of driving while license revoked for DUI third offense, one count of leaving the scene of an accident with damage to vehicle, one count of no proof of insurance and one count of assault from an incident on Sept. 22, 2021.
Jonathan Aaron Daniels was indicted for one count of sexual assault third degree and one count of soliciting a minor by computer from an incident on July 21 and July 22, 2020.
William George Ritton was indicted for one count of wanton endangerment, two counts brandishing a weapon and one count domestic assault from an incident on Jan. 6, 2023.
Phillip Lee Miller was indicted for one count of murder in the first degree from an incident on Aug. 11, 2022.
Jonathan Dawson Harter was indicted for six counts of incest, six counts of first-degree sexual assault, six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or custodian and one count of distribution to minor of obscene matter between the dates of July 1, 2017, and July 1, 2022.
Donald L. Sparks was indicted for one count of malicious assault from an incident on Dec. 14, 2022.