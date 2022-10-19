ALUM CREEK — Carla Graley Finch has some fond memories of growing up with the Alum Creek Lions Club.
Now, this third-generation Lion is serving as district governor for the organization, overseeing 51 clubs in southern West Virginia.
“My job description is to basically keep 51 clubs in harmony and working toward service. It requires me going out and visiting the district clubs, finding out what I can do, how I can help train members, and how we can recruit new blood,” she said.
Recruiting new members is a priority for nearly every club in the district and beyond, said Graley Finch, who holds two degrees and has a work background in telecommunications and education.
“We need new members and we need people to know it’s not a secret. If you’re a widower, single, married, come out. There’s lots of little things you can do. It’s not a horrific full-time commitment. You do what you want and what you like,” she said.
The Lions Club is a great place for building memories, Graley Finch said. She remembers going with family members to club functions, where she got to know the community around her.
“I can remember attending a pig roast while I was in high school with my grandfather, Harvey Stowers. It was the first time I’d ever seen a pig on a spit. I wasn’t sure how I felt about that, but it sure was good,” she said.
Graley Finch also enjoyed going on bus trips sponsored by the club.
“Skip forward a few years, and I found the bus trips to be good quality time with my grandmother, Maggie Graley, who was a Lioness by this time. The giggles and fun on that bus were precious memories. My mother, Delores Graley, would also ride along on the bus. Then the next thing I knew, my kids would fight to go. So, it became a family tradition. The destination of the bus trip didn’t matter,” she said.
Graley Finch became a Lion after the club gave an award to her late father, Carlos Graley, who created Pennies from Heaven.
“Dad passed away from lung cancer and felt so blessed to have excellent health care that he wanted to pay it forward. Dad was awarded the Alum Creek Citizen of the Year. After that, I felt compelled to honor my father and joined the Alum Creek Lions Club to give back as my father did,” she said.
Giving back is an essential part of being a Lion. The club participates in many community service projects. These range from providing people with eye glasses to operating canned food drives, Graley Finch said.
And Lions don’t hesitate to go above and beyond when the situation calls for it, Graley Finch said. She recounted just such an instance last year at Christmas.
“There was a family last year. The grandfather was raising his grandson. He was terminally ill. Christmas was not on their radar. I went back and said, ‘Hey Lions, I know we normally don’t sponsor a particular family, however, here is the situation.’ Do you know stuff just came out of nowhere? We bought gifts for the whole family. We knew it was their last Christmas as a family together,” Graley Finch said.
It was exactly the type of endeavor her father would encourage.
The family connection to the Lions Club hasn’t stopped for Graley Finch. Her husband, Jeff, is also a Lion and current club secretary. The couple has three grown children, and both Graley Finch and her husband have been past presidents of the chapter.
The Lions Club also was a great way for Graley Finch and her mother to spend time together.
“When I joined, my mother joined slightly thereafter and then my husband. It was quality time for us. My mother, unfortunately, died in a car wreck on Corridor G. I couldn’t believe how many Lions kept coming in. It’s about being there for each other. That’s when it really clicked. I don’t want to say I’m stuck with the Lions, or they’re stuck with me, but you become family,” Graley Finch said.
When she isn’t playing cards with friends or enjoying one of her many crafting hobbies, Graley Finch enjoys building Lions Club memories for her grandchildren, who often attend the children’s events hosted by the club.
“To me, it’s like passing it on,” she concluded.