HAMLIN — In a little less than a month, Brian Graley will become Lincoln County’s new Circuit Clerk.
He won the office in the November general election and will be sworn in at the beginning of January. Also set to be sworn in are: Kimberly Blair as County Commissioner and Kristy Scraggs as County Clerk. Jamie Linville was sworn in as assessor earlier this month.
Graley said he is looking forward to taking over as circuit clerk, but it looks like one of his first orders of business will be housekeeping — literally.
“There was a leak in the roof in the office. It looks like there’s a lot of carpet that will need to be replaced. From the looks of it, I’ll be busy just putting it back in order,” Graley said.
Graley grew up in Sumerco and graduated from the former Duval High School. After that, he went into the United States Air Force, where he served for four years.
After that, he worked in the automobile industry. He’s worked as a salesman, sales manager, finance manager, and general manager for several businesses in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia.
“I’ve held just about every position on the sales side of the auto industry that you can hold,” he said.
For the past year, Graley has been working as an equipment salesman for United Rentals.
When he isn’t working, Graley is an avid outdoorsman. He particularly enjoys kayak fishing.
“I’m on the board of Southern West Virginia Kayak Anglers. We hold kayak fishing tournaments. We have one at Mud River coming up in May. I’ve been into that for six or seven years,” he said.
The tournaments are popular events, drawing hundreds of anglers and spectators, all of whom end up spending money in Lincoln County while they’re in town. One tournament, Fishing for the Mountain Mission, has raised tens of thousands of dollars to feed those less fortunate in the state.
Graley enjoys the peace and tranquility that comes with fishing, and he’s landed several citation fish, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, as well as a citation walleye. There’s nothing better than getting out on the water.
“There’s nothing better than when your out on the lake or river and there’s just no noise,” he said.
Graley is a member of Yawkey Baptist Church. He and his wife, Karen, have five children and five grandchildren.