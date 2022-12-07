Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN — In a little less than a month, Brian Graley will become Lincoln County’s new Circuit Clerk.

He won the office in the November general election and will be sworn in at the beginning of January. Also set to be sworn in are: Kimberly Blair as County Commissioner and Kristy Scraggs as County Clerk. Jamie Linville was sworn in as assessor earlier this month.

