Graduate Joshua McCallister, right, shakes hands with president Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc., delivers his speech as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Doctoral graduate Joshua Cooper, right, embraces president Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Graduate Goran Miladinovic, right, shakes hands with president Brad D. Smith as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike, Inc., is hooded by provost Avinandan Mukherjee presented with an honorary degree as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
Families meet on the plaza outside of the arena following the ceremony as Marshall University conducts its 2023 Spring Commencement ceremony on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Mountain Health Arena in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — About 800 students in Marshall University’s Class of 2023 donned their graduation garb and took to the stage on Saturday for the university’s spring commencement.
During ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, undergraduate and graduate students in the Class of 2023 heard from keynote speaker John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike Inc., and chair of the board at PayPal; were recognized by several Marshall leaders; and crossed the stage as their names were read aloud.
Students pursuing a Doctor of Education degree or Doctor of Nursing Anesthesia Practice degree were also hooded with academic hoods by their faculty advisors during the 9 a.m. ceremony, which also included students in the College of Education and Professional Development, Lewis College of Business, College of Engineering and Computer Science and College of Science and students who have been studying biomedical research or pharmaceutical sciences.
The 2 p.m. ceremony included students in the College of Arts and Media, College of Liberal Arts and College of Health Professions and students pursuing a Regents Bachelor of Arts or Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
Donahoe spoke to graduates about leadership, sharing three principles — to never stop learning, to build character in tough times and to build bridges to bring people together — and illustrating them with stories from his own life and a story about the NFL’s first signature Air Jordan that was created in partnership with Randy Moss.
Donahoe also spoke about Marshall President Brad D. Smith and “servant leadership ... the concept ... that we are put here on this Earth to serve others,” which he said is something the two connected over.
“Our world needs you,” Donahoe told the graduates. “We face huge challenges, so, speak your voice, work together, bring other people together, stay engaged. Our world needs your leadership. You are being called to serve. I am calling on you to serve. And Brad has told me many times, that West Virginians and Marshall graduates in particular always answer the call.
“So looking out at this graduating class fills me with great hope and confidence,” Donahoe said. “You have what it takes to do great things. Continue to believe in yourselves. Continue to dream big. There is nothing, absolutely nothing, that you cannot achieve. And, so, class of ‘23, this is your moment. I can’t wait to see what you do. Congratulations.”
Jessica Phinney, from Northampton, Massachusetts, earned a Doctor of Nursing Anesthesia Practice degree and was joined at Commencement by her mother, who traveled from Massachusetts, and her brother and his wife, who came in from San Francisco.
Phinney said commencement was exciting and that it was nice to be able to celebrate. She said her plans for the future include taking her National Board of Certification and Recertification for Nurse Anesthetists exam and that she has already accepted a job in Marietta, Ohio, and will be moving at the end of May.
Raul Moreno, who is from Washington, D.C., and will be graduating with a master’s in Marketing and Business Administration, said he was nervous but also excited leading up to graduation and that his friend’s family and his roommates cheered him on during the ceremony.
Moreno said he is currently going through the job interview process and is looking at opportunities in Huntington, as he plans to stay in the area for a few years.
Another student who participated in the spring commencement on Saturday was Yousef Abdelgaber, from Ona, who will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in physics.
Abdelgaber, who was joined by his mother and father at Saturday’s ceremony, said commencement felt like a single flash in his memory and that the next thing you know, you’re out of college and into the world. He said his plans for the future include applying to graduate school but that nothing is set in stone.
Kenna Compton, who is from Huntington and graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science, was going to be joined by her parents, grandparents, aunt and friends for Saturday’s ceremony.
Compton said college had been rough with the COVID-19 pandemic, but had improved over the last year. She said she’s excited for the future, and is planning to start chiropractic school in the fall in Campbellsville, Kentucky.