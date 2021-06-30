CHARLESTON — The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation has awarded more than $780,000 in scholarships to WV students this year, as part of its statewide scholarship program, the Foundation announced in a news release this week.
The Foundation awarded 359 post-secondary scholarships totaling $786,178 to assist students from across the state during the 2021-22 academic year.
More than 100 scholarship funds are available through the Foundation. The criteria to qualify varies based on the scholarship, but it includes financial need, county of residence, high school attended, intended major, community service, academic achievement and more, according to the release.
To learn more about the scholarship program, visit The Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation’s website: www.tgkvf.org and click on the scholarship tab. Applications for scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will be accepted beginning Nov. 1. The deadline for entries is Jan. 15, 2022.
2021-22 Lincoln County recipients are: Karah Alberts $2,000, Annika Godwin $2,000, Madisyn Midkiff $1,700, Katelynn Sullivan $2,000, William Thomas $2,000, Emily Thomas $2,000.