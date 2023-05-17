SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — As John Denver’s song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” played in the background, officials cut the ribbon on Frito-Lay’s new $16 million distribution center in Scott Depot last Tuesday.
Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo Foods North America, said it was an exciting day for PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo.
“This is a massive distribution center for us,” she said. “It’s been open since probably late February, but today is kind of our official unveiling.”
The new Scott Depot facility and its more than 100 associates will serve as a critical distribution point in Frito-Lay’s supply chain, according to Maxwell.
“After Frito-Lay snacks are made and packaged in Charlotte, Wooster, and Lynchburg, they will then be shipped to Scott Depot, where they will be routed to retail partners for consumers to purchase and enjoy,” she said.
Maxwell said the company has manufacturing locations in many surrounding states.
“This is sort of a hub where all that product, after it’s manufactured, can come into and then get distributed out to retail customers,” she explained.
The company has been in West Virginia for four decades, and Maxwell said its previous facility in Poca, West Virginia, was much smaller.
“I think this is four times as large as the one that we had,” she said. “This facility is 70,000 square feet and has 35 docks for loading and unloading.”
Two new 53-foot trailers bearing the West Virginia “Almost Heaven” logo were also unveiled at the ceremony.
Jeff Lester, a West Virginia native, is the zone operations manager at the Scott Depot location. He said the facility has more than 100 team members and at least 25 new jobs were created. Frito-Lay and PepsiCo employ nearly 700 people across West Virginia.
“Our new state-of-the-art distribution center will further enable Frito-Lay’s growth and impact in West Virginia,” he said. “We are proud to be a member of the great community and look forward to future growth.”
Maxwell said the company wants to continue to grow.
“We built this facility for growth,” she said. “I would say that this serves us from a growth standpoint for over 10 years. We also know that if we ever needed to we could expand the facility, so there’s no question that this is a hugely important location for us. We’re just so excited to be in the state of West Virginia.”
West Virginia Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, said the Frito-Lay expansion is another part of the growth people are seeing in West Virginia.
“The Teays Valley area is an excellent community for families to locate and so it’s a no brainer when we see companies like this expand here, but it’s a piece of a much bigger things happening all across West Virginia, and it’s really great to see,” Tarr said.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog also attended the event.
“This is so meaningful to West Virginia,” Justice said. “It’s validation that West Virginia is important. There’s so much as we go forward here that can just make us better and better.”
Frito-Lay has more than 100 product lines. Some of its more well-known salty snack food brands include Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, Funyuns onion rings and Lay’s potato chips. According to U.S. News & World Report, 94% of all households in the United States contain a product made by Frito-Lay. The company’s manufacturing plants together produce about 30,000 snack packages every minute and about 40 million bags of potato chips weekly.
