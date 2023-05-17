Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — As John Denver’s song “Take Me Home, Country Roads” played in the background, officials cut the ribbon on Frito-Lay’s new $16 million distribution center in Scott Depot last Tuesday.

Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo Foods North America, said it was an exciting day for PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. Frito-Lay North America is the $23 billion convenient foods business unit of PepsiCo.

