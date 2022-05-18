HAMLIN — Four new members will join the Lincoln County Board of Education, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
David Bell, Jeremy Wilson, Jody Pistore, and Sheila “Butchie” Burns will join sitting member Dana Snyder on the board, according to unofficial results from the office of County Clerk Direl Baker.
In this election, the top four vote getters would win seats, as long as no more than two were in the same district. As a result, the two-seats-per-district rule unseated Rodney Cummings, even though he was among the top four vote getters up for the four seats.
Because Dana Snyder is a sitting member in District 1 whose seat was not up for re-election, only one other District 1 candidate could win a seat (Cummings, Jody Pistore or Johnny Workman). Pistore garnered 1,095 votes and will join Snyder as District 1 members.
Bell gathered 1,139 votes to take a four-year term in District 3. Wilson received 1,128 votes and will serve a four-year term for District 2, according to unofficial results.
Burns received 943 votes to take a two-year term in District 3, even though Cummings received 1,000 votes.
Running a co-campaign with Bell and Wilson was an advantage and helped spread the candidates’ message to the people of Lincoln County, Pistore said.
“The reason these other two wanted me on their team is because I bring a different viewpoint than them. I approach things from a business and financial viewpoint. David Bell is a retired principal in Lincoln County. Jeremy Wilson has a different viewpoint, since he has three children in Lincoln County Schools, and his wife is a teacher in our school system. What we tried to do together was to capitalize on one another’s strengths so that we could make a team that would be effective in making positive changes,” Pistore said.
Pistore said he is looking forward to working with everyone on the board of education.
“I’m just excited about the future and excited the people of Lincoln County put enough faith in us to steer the school system in the direction it needs to go,” Pistore said.
In the race for Lincoln/Boon Circuit Judge, incumbent Stacy Nowicki-Eldridge won the seat 3,705-1,822 over Cynthia “Tinker” Jarrell, according to unofficial results.
Nowicki-Eldridge was picked for the circuit judge’s seat by Gov. Jim Justice when former circuit judge William Thompson was confirmed as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia in October. She said that her win on Tuesday night brought an end to a long day for her family.
“It’s been a roller coaster of emotions all day long,” she said. “When you put your name into a race like this, you go into it with eyes wide open and a full commitment to follow it through to the end whatever the end may be.”
Nowicki-Eldridge said that Boone and Lincoln County citizens can expect more of what she has shown since she took the seat last fall.
“More of the same,” she said. “Hard work, dedication to doing everything I can to be fair in all I do and putting in the time, effort and research while following the law and doing the best job that I possibly can with whatever is put in front of me.”
The results of Tuesday’s election were set to be canvassed Monday, Baker said.