HAMLIN — Three Lincoln County high school seniors received scholarships during the senior banquet held on May 25 thanks to the first senior class president at the school.
Kelly Dial was the first senior class president of the first graduating class at Lincoln County High School in 2007. Dial, who now owns her own State Farm agency on Mayors Lane in Hamlin, wanted to pay it forward to the next generation of graduates from the school.
When she established the scholarships, Dial specifically designated one scholarship in academics, athletics, music arts and trades. She values all four pathways for students and feels combined it is representative of the dynamic community of southern West Virginia.
The scholarship recipients were selected by a committee of LCHS department area teachers lead by Beth Joyce. The recipients are: Natalie Fout for Athletics and Academics, Karrah Smith for CTE and Brandon Byrd for Fine Arts. Students were allowed to enter multiple categories and selections were made based on merit.
“I remember giving my stole of appreciation to Mr. Rod Hoover during my graduation speech,” Dial said. “The impact he made on my life during my high school years has greatly influenced my entire life and the path I followed. That day I made a promise to myself that if given an opportunity I too would pay it forward.”
Dial also shared a sentiment for the graduates of LCHS Class of 2021.
“I encourage you to work hard, be open to new opportunities, never give up on your goals and aspirations, and most importantly pay it forward whenever afforded the opportunity,” Dial said.
Dial incorporated her desire to give back in the everyday activities of her State Farm agency. She hopes this act of good will inspire other local businesses to pay it forward to the future generation.