CHARLESTON — Four people from Huntington were among 32 recognized Thursday as West Virginia History Heroes during the celebration of the 27th annual West Virginia History Day at the Legislature at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.
During a ceremony in the Culture Center’s Norman L. Fagan West Virginia State Theater, Huntington residents Samuel David Elkins, Ethel McCallister Elkins, Dr. Cicero M. Fain III and Joe Geiger were recognized as West Virginia History Heroes by Aaron Parsons, director of archives and history at the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
According to the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History, “History Heroes are individuals who go beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of local history, genealogy, preservation and museum organizations… These recipients [collectively over time] have been recognized for their grassroots efforts, years of dedicated behind-the-scenes services, or for a significant contribution such as preserving a site or collection, or publishing a work of family or local history.”
Each of the West Virginia History Heroes recognized during the ceremony had been nominated for the recognition. Samuel David Elkins and Ethel McCallister Elkins were nominated by Cooney Ricketts Chapter 2726 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Fain was nominated by the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation and Geiger was nominated by Madie Carroll House Preservation Society Inc.
“It’s gratifying, for sure,” Fain said on being recognized as one of the West Virginia History Heroes for 2023. “It’s a recognition that the work that I’m doing, the passion that I have, is valued, and I think it serves a purpose that has been undervalued in that we’re trying to elevate African American history in the state, and certainly within southern West Virginia and Huntington, to a more prominent place within the American narrative, within the state history narrative.”
Fain said he feels his book “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story” may be one of the reasons that he was nominated to be one of the West Virginia History Heroes. Fain’s work with and position on the board of directors of the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation was also highlighted within the program for the ceremony.
Geiger’s work includes his writing on the Civil War, his role as a lecturer, his current membership with the Records Management and Preservation Board, his former membership with the West Virginia United Methodist Commission on Archives and History and his work and former membership on the board of directors for the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society.
Also noted within the program for the ceremony were Ethel McCallister Elkins and Samuel David Elkins’ involvement in the Guyandotte Civil War Days’ Educational Day and with the Antiques Automobile Club of America, of which both are members. Samuel David Elkins is an executive board member and the Cooney Ricketts Chapter 2726 of the United Daughters of the Confederacy of which Ethel McCallister Elkins is “a charter member and current chaplain.”
“I feel honored to receive it, and I don’t feel worthy, but I really appreciate the recognition and everything,” Ethel McCallister Elkins said of receiving the honor of being one of the West Virginia History Heroes for 2023.
Samuel David Elkins said, receiving the West Virginia History Heroes honor, he felt humble.
“I didn’t need all of that, accolades and stuff, really,” Samuel David Elkins said. “One thing I (have) done to preserve history was moving the Milton covered bridge. That was my last project I worked for the Highways Department, and we moved it in 1997, but all this other stuff, it’s part of it, and Ethel, I’ve tried to support her.”
Following the ceremony in the Culture Center, the West Virginia History Heroes were also recognized in the West Virginia House chamber.