HARTS — Robin’s Hopechest opened in March, but is already serving the Harts community in a major way.
“We usually stay pretty busy,” said Tarra Browning, operator of Robin’s Hopechest. “We’ve had over 70 garbage bags go out in the last month. April was really busy.”
Named in memory of her mother, Browning said she opened the non-profit after seeing multi-faceted needs in the area.
“I worked for the ambulance service for 16 years, so I’ve seen people at their lowest,” Browning said. “And when we started into foster care, we had contact with his biological family and we saw the need for lots of resources for them. And then the elderly in our community, we’re a really small community and we’re a very poor community so we need some more resources for people.”
The closet is located within the Harts Community Center, and Browning said it is open to service anyone in need.
“We’re open to anyone,” Browning said. “It’s free to the public. Everything in here is free, we don’t charge for anything. And we do it for people who have become homeless or fire. We give our cards out to the fire department and they’ll call us if there’s a fire. We try to get them what they need.”
Browning said the idea branched out after her personal experience with foster care and seeing the needs these children often have.
“I have two children who are 14 and 13,” Browning said. “We recently adopted; we adopted a year ago from foster care. When he came, he came with nothing. Had one pair of shoes, two small outfits that didn’t fit him. We got him late at night, and at that point nothing was open. So we decided to do the foster and family closet to help foster parents and biological parents that are getting their kids back.”
Browning said the closet is also popular with elderly members of the community who have needed something like this in the area for a long time.
“It’s hard for people, especially our elderly community, they can’t go very far,” Browning said. “This gives them an option to come to. Most of them are on a fixed income, so buying new clothes is not an option. So this gives them an option to shop without having to take away from their medicine budget or their food budget.”
Browning said she does also accept donations of newborn to plus size clothing for both men and women, as well as accessories, furniture, toys, knick knacks and other items someone may want or need.
“We’ve recently started taking them only on Fridays because we got overwhelmed,” Browning said. “Now we also get donations of furniture and we have to make sure we’re on a good schedule for it.”
Anyone who is in need or would like to donate can contact Browning through the organization’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Robins-Hopechest-184900102989430.