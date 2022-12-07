FORT GAY — Santa came to the Town of Fort Gay a little early this year during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 27.
The community remembered and honored their loved ones Sunday, as the town Christmas tree was filled with ornaments and decorations who had names of beloved friends and family.
Fort Gay Mayor Joetta Hatfield said it was wonderful to welcome the community back for another tree lighting, and her favorite part is seeing everyone together.
“My favorite part of the tree lighting ceremony is when everyone gathers on our beautiful old school lawn. It’s such a joyful time & a feeling of togetherness throughout our community,” she said.
The town took a break from the ceremony last year due to theft of many of the town’s holiday decorations, but after receiving donations to replace the stolen items, the display included new items, and this year, a new visitor.
In addition to tree lighting and other light displays, children could also visit Santa during Sunday’s festivities.
Hatfield said everyone seemed to have a great time seeing Santa.
“Santa was a big hit, maybe the biggest in the event!” she said. “Each child set on Santa’s lap, took (pictures) and gave him their wish list. After that, each child received a gift distributed by several Tolsia Athletic Teams…basketball, cheerleaders, volleyball and softball.”
The display will be up until after Christmas, and Hatfield said community members are invited to add their own ornaments recognizing family and friends.
Hatfield also thanked those who helped make the Tree Lighting Ceremony a big hit, including Keith Hodge, or Santa, the Fort Gay Volunteer Fire Department, anyone who helped set up lights or played music, and the Wayne County Republican Executive Committee and Big Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church for providing hot cocoa and cookies.
