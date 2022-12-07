Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — Santa came to the Town of Fort Gay a little early this year during the annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Sunday, Nov. 27.

The community remembered and honored their loved ones Sunday, as the town Christmas tree was filled with ornaments and decorations who had names of beloved friends and family.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

