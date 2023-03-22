HAMLIN — A former Lincoln County High School Principal filed a lawsuit against Lincoln County Schools.
Former Principal Tab Mathis named four defendants in the suit filed March 8 — former Superintendent Jeff Kelley; Assistant Superintendent Josh Brumfield; Paula Staley, who was contracted by the West Virginia Department of Education and current Principal Polly Smith.
According to the court filing, Mathis has worked as a public-school educator and principal and has worked for both Wayne and Lincoln County Schools.
According to the filing in Lincoln County Circuit Court, on or about March 30, 2021, there was an emergency situation at the high school concerning a minor. Educators and administrative professionals were upset, and “on edge.” Due to the nature of the situation, no further details were provided.
Mathis stated he received a voice mail from Staley concerning changes she was going to make at the high school, even though she was contracted to work at Guyan Valley Middle School. Mathis stated that he and Staley got into a verbal altercation over the phone.
In the court document, Mathis said Staley contacted either Kelley or Brumfield to report Mathis after the phone call. She then accused Mathis of being drunk while at work on March 30, 2021.
According to the filing, Kelley suspended Mathis without a hearing in violation of W.V. Code 18A-2-8 on March 31, 2021.
Kelley requested on April 9, 2021, that Mathis meet with him and that if he did not then he could be further disciplined. Mathis’ council was unavailable at the time and Mathis requested a date change for the meeting.
After Mathis was suspended, Kelley and Brumfield reportedly searched or had Mathis’s office searched by another employee without any notice. The search was conducted based on unfounded allegations, according to the court document, that Staley made concerning Mathis being intoxicated while on the clock working at Lincoln County High School.
In the complaint document, Mathis said Kelley and Brumfield threatened a younger employee for information and that if that employee provided said information, they would only suspend him for a month for a discipline issue. The employee refused and hired an attorney.
On April 26, 2021, Mathis received a “due process” letter from Kelley and Brumfield. This was nearly a month after he was suspended and weeks after his office was searched. By this date, Kelley and Brumfield had determined that they were going to terminate Mathis. On or before May 5, 2021, Staley reportedly stated to employees that she was going to start training the new Lincoln County High School Principal — Polly Smith.
Mathis cited the following violations in his filing: violation of the WVHRA, multiple violations of substantial public policy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, breach of express/implied contract, negligent hiring and retention/training/civil conspiracy.
Mathis has demanded damages against the defendants and is requesting a jury trial.
Kelley and Brumfield declined to comment on the allegations in the lawsuit. Smith and Staley did not respond to requests for comment by press deadlines.