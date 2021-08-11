HUNTINGTON — After almost 60 years without seeing each other, two veterans reconnected and reminisced about their time spent jumping out of planes together.
Milliard “Skip” Bailey and JD Hensley were part of the Huntington Sport Parachute Club from early 1962 to the end of 1963 and completed at least 50 jumps together, if not more, they said.
“We started the club in 1962 and we didn’t know each other before we started skydiving. But the thing that was a common bond between JD and myself, is we were both regular Army Airborne soldiers, paratroopers,” Bailey said. “We were all tight, but I would say JD and I were tighter than the rest of them because we had more of a bond.”
Bailey and Hensley helped start the Huntington Sport Parachute Club after receiving jump training through the Airborne divisions of the Army.
The two lost contact when they were in their 20s after Hensley’s job required more attention, and Hensley and Bailey, now 86 and 80 respectively, were reunited for the first time Saturday, July 31.
The two recounted their exciting and sometimes scary jumps, and they spoke of times getting stuck in trees and having to pull their reserved parachutes, the parachutes used when their regular chute malfunctions.
Bailey said the jumps were usually thrilling, but a lot can happen between the time one jumps out of a plane and they are supposed to land on the ground, so they have to act quickly to ensure safe landing.
Even from 1,250 feet in the air, Bailey said, jumpers can be on the ground in 55 seconds, so they have to act quickly.
The pair recounted a time when they had jumped out of the plane on one side of the Ohio River to land on the other, along W.Va. 2, and some of the members ended up outside of the target zone, but luckily still safe.
“When we put that wind drift indicator up, we had to exit the aircraft on the other side of the river, so that meant we had to float all the way across the river to get close to it (the target),” Hensley said. “Some of those guys, when you’re going over a river it can make you nervous, and some of those guys were nervous. But we all landed safely. I was the only one on target, but we were all OK.”
Hensley brought up some of the club’s events, and said he could not choose a favorite jump because they were all different.
One that was particularly unique, he said, was when he came down on Easter, and Hensley was able to surprise children as the Easter Bunny.
“The head on that bunny was so big I had to put it down and tie it onto me,” Hensley said. “Then after I was out of the plane and had the chute open and saw where I was at, I had to put it on so I could come down as the bunny.”
After hours spent talking about life during and after the Huntington Sport Parachute Club, Bailey spoke of how skydiving and parachuting is an experience like no other, and encouraged others to try it.
“I tell you, we could sit here, JD and I and we could reminisce and we do and we could talk about jumping all day long, but somebody that hasn’t done it, you just have to visualize what that would be like,” he said. “There’s nothing like it.”