2020 LCHS graduate Brady Goddard presenting Tom Kenny with his drawing of SpongeBob.

 Submitted

HUNTINGTON — Lincoln County High School 2020 graduate Brady Goddard, son of Tina Goddard, attended the 2023 Huntington Comic and Toy Convention in Huntington on Aug. 12 to meet actor Tom Kenny.

Kenny is probably best known as the voice of SpongeBob SquarePants. The interaction between Goddard and Kenny involved Goddard giving him a drawing that he had done of SpongeBob.

