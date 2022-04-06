RANGER — Forest fires scorched hundreds of acres, destroyed several abandoned structures, and threatened more than 40 homes in Lincoln County last week after the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Alert.
Firefighters last Wednesday responded to two separate fires in Lincoln County, and one department assisted with another in Cabell County. The largest fire was in the Ranger Bottom area, where 400 acres burned and flames threatened more than 40 homes, said Chief William Frazier of the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department.
In one harrowing incident, an elderly couple had to be rescued from their home after the flames burned through power lines that fell and sent bolts of electricity arcing into the metal siding on their house. Firefighters were able to get the couple out of the home and away from the downed lines to safety, he said.
“It was throwing electricity like blue flame out of the gutters, the roof, and the siding,” Frazier said.
The fire also resulted in canceled classes Thursday at Ranger Elementary School, where officials had to shut off the gas service as a precaution. The fire also burned through a natural gas line, and also threatened crude oil tanks and lines in the area.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Guyan River VFD was called to the end of the Ranger Bridge at the intersection of Guyan River Road and Vanatter’s Creek. Chief William Frazier and a handful of firefighters arrived with one engine truck and a brush truck. Backup soon followed as the blaze drew a response from nearly every department in the county.
“When we pulled in, we had two structures on fire and a third and fourth one threatened. It had also gotten to the top of the hill and just exploded from there. At one point, there was fire around the propane tanks that ran the greaser next to the railroad tracks. Several of the railroad cross ties were also starting to catch,” Frazier said.
The cause of the fire is not known, but it may have started in the back room of one of the structures or outside of that structure near the back wall, Frazier said. One building was gutted and the other sustained minor-to-moderate damage. The two buildings that were damaged were among the oldest in Ranger, he said.
“They both had sawmill-cut lumber — just very old balloon-type structures. They probably predate the roads,” he said.
The first-responders prioritized the structure fires over the brush fires until backup from Harts, West Hamlin, Hamlin, Mud River, Duval, East Lynn, Wayne, and other departments. Once enough crews arrived, they had to divide their efforts between fighting the fires and protecting vulnerable homes and buildings.
The area behind Ranger Elementary was of particular concern because of some abandoned structures close to the school, Frazier said. Fortunately, school was out by the time the fire started, he said.
“We were worried about it turning into a conflagration and burning the whole community down. It would have been more than we could handle. It would have burned everything before we could stop it,” Frazier said.
Officials were able to keep the flames away from the buildings near Ranger School, but the fire did later claim another abandoned structure near Halfway Hollow and a barn near Buzzard Rock.
Crews worked overnight until 7 a.m. Thursday before they were able to return to the fire station, where they faced a full day’s work of equipment maintenance, Frazier said.
“We put $850 worth of fuel back in the trucks Thursday,” he said.
Frazier started with the department in 1991 as a junior firefighter and took over as chief in 2009. This was the largest forest fire he could recall.
“It was just a perfect storm — dry and windy and the humidity was just right for this to happen,” Frazier said. “Most of the brush fires in our area, we can usually handle without mutual aid. We’ve never had to have this big of an operation on a forest fire that I can remember. Yesterday was a perfect tsunami of everything”
Frazier commended the collaboration between the departments who responded to the call. He also was grateful to the numerous members of the community to contributed to the effort.
“All of the departments who came to our assistance did a phenomenal job. And the whole community was out with us helping. People were bringing us food and water. Rose Brown brought us some coffee at 4 a.m., when we were evacuating the couple from their home, and I think that coffee touched my soul. It was much needed. It was a massive community effort. It went well beyond the resources we have alone.”
The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department faced two brush fires last Wednesday, Chief Ron Porter said. The department began its day by assisting with a brush fire in the Raccoon Creek area of Cabell County.
“We had very dry and windy conditions that made things terrible across the whole area,” he said.
Departments responding to the incident included Salt Rock, Green Valley, and Barboursville. No homes were affected by the blaze, Porter said.
“The wind wasn’t as bad that early in the day, so we were able to use standard containment lines where we put a fire line around the fire,” Porter said. “You make a line at least 6 feet wide using rakes and leaf blowers. It removes fuel so when the fire burns to the line, you’re down to bare earth and it can’t burn any farther.”
At around 5 p.m., West Hamlin VFD was called to the fire in the Ranger Area, Porter said.
“By the time we got there, there were a large number of other departments, we followed the direction of the Guyan River VFD and assisted any way that we could,” Porter said.
At around 10 p.m., West Hamlin was called to yet another fire, this one near Trace Fork of Four Mile Road.
The same departments West Hamlin had helped earlier in the day now came to their aid, Porter said. Salt Rock, Green Valley, and Barboursville all responded to the call to assist.
By this time, conditions were so windy that fire lines were of no use, Porter said.
“We couldn’t get fire control lines established due to the high winds. It just jumped them,” he said. We found one residence that was in danger and we soaked it with water.”
Fortunately, no homes were damaged by the blaze, but some of the power lines in the area were, Porter said.