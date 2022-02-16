ALUM CREEK — Paula’s Bloom Room has opened its second location in Lincoln County.
Owner Paula Hughes, 50, said she expanded to Alum Creek after having her first location in Hamlin for over five years.
“The Hamlin location opened October 1, 2016,” Hughes said. “This one I got to open February 2 of this year. I’m excited to open this.”
Hughes said this second location will allow her to service more individuals across the county, with the Alum Creek shop focused mainly on funeral services.
“The funeral home across the street, Curry Funeral Home, has been wonderful,” Hughes said. “They actually own the building here, so I’m renting from them and they’re helping me out and helping me get set up to make a smooth transaction for families to go to them and them come here.”
Hughes said she takes pride in offering a unique experience to families and putting in the work that other shops typically do not. For example, Hughes said she delivers items to funerals herself and stays on hand to ensure lanterns and other items are ready when services begin.
The business owner added that she also likes to get to know the person she’s creating these items for, so that when someone steps into the funeral home they leave knowing something interesting about the person. She said she gets a lot of requests for fishermen, and has even utilized an individual’s tackle box in an arrangement for a family before.
Hughes said there has long been a need for a florist in the Alum Creek area, and she is hoping to fill that.
“There hasn’t been a flower shop on the Alum Creek area for roughly two and a half years,” Hughes said. “If people order flowers they have to go into Charleston or Chapmanville.”
Ultimately, she hopes that the community will support her as they have at her Hamlin location.
“We’ll see how it works,” Hughes said. “All I can do is hope the community supports the shop and if they do, I’ll be here as long as I can be here.”
Hughes said she started in the profession as a hobby to pass the time, but herself and others quickly realized she had a natural talent for what she calls “making things look pretty.”
“I used to be a stay at home mom and wife, and used to do my own stuff because I didn’t have anything else to do with my time,” Hughes said. “One Valentine’s Day the local shop, this is when I lived in Hamlin years ago, the mother of the floral shop owner at the time in Hamlin delivered to me. She came in my house and asked who does all of your stuff around your house, like your wreaths and I said oh that’s just me passing the time.”
She was offered a part-time position in the local shop the next day and worked there until she moved out of state.
Paula’s Bloom Room in Alum Creek is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shop is also always on call for funeral services, including on Saturdays and Sundays. The shop can be contacted at 304-756-1333. This shop is located at 2100 Childress Road.
The Hamlin location has the same hours as the Alum Creek location and can be contacted at 304-824-1222. This shop is located at 8101 Court Avenue. Both locations offer delivery services.
Paula’s Bloom Room can also be accessed via Facebook.