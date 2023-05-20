HAMLIN – A leaking roof closed the courthouse last Tuesday as employees rushed to cover office equipment in the County Clerk’s and Assistant Prosecutor’s offices.
“The water was coming through the light fixtures and running down the walls," said County Clerk Kristy Scraggs. "There was an extreme amount of water upstairs and then it came down into our main office. This is our main office. This office has the main computer that runs to the other computers in the office and that stores all our records. We’re not sure if the computers and other equipment work. When the water started pouring in the equipment was covered with tarps, but I’m not sure if it got into the computers. I’m not opening the office until an electrician comes in and we know that it's ok. Commissioner [Josh] Stowers called me and said they were going to try and get someone to come out. I want to make sure that my staff is not harmed, plus I don’t want to destroy the computers if they need dried out.”
Scraggs said the flooding is a wake-up call for needed repairs to the courthouse building.
“This is the first time that this part of the office has been affected," Scraggs said. "This courthouse has had problems for 10 years now. I don’t think that the roof is the only problem. I’ve seen pieces of the outside of the building that had fallen... Yes, the roof needs fixed, but this whole courthouse needs fixed. It’s in a horrible shape and I think it's been neglected for over 10 years.”
Scraggs said the county commission needs to look into making repairs to the facility.
“The building is run by the Lincoln County Commission," Scraggs said. "They are responsible for the building. We have the Supreme Court here and they pay rent to the Commission to be in the building. The goal is for the Commission to start worrying about the people who work in these offices. It’s having all the employees working in these conditions, they need to get out there and either write a grant or find a way to get these things fixed. You’ve got to take care of the building that brings in money to help the community."
Delegate David Adkins, who represents the area, said he has been in talks with state officials about the issues at the courthouse.
“When I first came into office, I talked to Melissa Smith with the West Virginia Commission of Courthouse Improvement Authority," Adkins said. "She came with an engineer, and we inspected the roof, inside and the exterior of the building. The engineer declared the courthouse an emergency. Usually they inspect this every year, but they hadn’t done this in 10 years. The last time that anyone had communication with them was in 2013. In January, Melissa gave the Commission papers and said fill this out. There was a $100,000 grant to fix the roof. The commission never filled the paperwork out. They never contacted her back. I’ve been in touch with her, and they still have not contacted her.”
Assessor Jamie Linville said expressed concern over the priorities of the commissioners.
"This courthouse lacks leadership," Linville said. "The commissioners are not here. They have a secretary that will be here four hours a day. It’s gotten bad and someone from the state needs to come in and take over. Our courthouse is falling down, and they need to be here to help us get it fixed.”
Upon speaking with the Commission, President Josh Stowers said, “The damages done by this flooding was caused by the repairmen that were hired to fix the roof. We will be looking into filing an insurance claim with their company for any damages that occurred.”