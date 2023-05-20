Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

HAMLIN – A leaking roof closed the courthouse last Tuesday as employees rushed to cover office equipment in the County Clerk’s and Assistant Prosecutor’s offices.

“The water was coming through the light fixtures and running down the walls," said County Clerk Kristy Scraggs. "There was an extreme amount of water upstairs and then it came down into our main office. This is our main office. This office has the main computer that runs to the other computers in the office and that stores all our records. We’re not sure if the computers and other equipment work. When the water started pouring in the equipment was covered with tarps, but I’m not sure if it got into the computers. I’m not opening the office until an electrician comes in and we know that it's ok. Commissioner [Josh] Stowers called me and said they were going to try and get someone to come out. I want to make sure that my staff is not harmed, plus I don’t want to destroy the computers if they need dried out.”

Reach reporter Amy Adkins at aadkins@hdmediallc.com.

