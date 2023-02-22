Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HAMLIN — The first flood of 2023 trapped many students across Lincoln County at their schools Thursday night.

As the rain fell and waters rose, the Lincoln County Board of Education decided to close schools two hours early Thursday, but time was not on their side.

Tags

Recommended for you