BRANCHLAND — Members of American Legion Post 111 performed a flag ceremony at the Guyan Valley Middle School Prichard-Williamson field before the Guyan Valley vs Duval Middle School football game.The Legion donated and installed a new flag pole along with a new American flag. The previous flag pole was installed by American Veterans Of Foreign Wars.