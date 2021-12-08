HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Commission reported Thursday that legal council is reviewing the first round of American Rescue Plan applications received by the county.
The commission previously released an application for businesses and organizations to apply for federal relief funds allocated to the county. The plan mirrors what is being done in some other counties across the state.
Commission President Josh Stowers said that currently, the county has received half of the money it is expecting from the American Rescue Plan.
Stowers said the federal guidance they have received for the funds is murky, so legal guidance has been sought for all applications submitted to ensure whether or not they could be funded under the guidelines before each is considered in a public meeting.
“We want to make sure that in the process when we get the submissions, we’re going to seek guidance ourselves on what’s eligible and what’s not,” Stowers said. “The U.S. Treasury sent out guidelines but again, as you’ve experienced, it’s kind of fuzzy. We want to make sure we’re following the letter of the law when we expend these monies.”
Stowers said there has been a great deal of community interest in the money already, but that everyone should keep in mind that funds are limited.
Stowers said the Commission is hoping to get word out across the county and to receive a decent amount of applications before beginning to allocate any of the funds.