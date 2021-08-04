Finally with the pandemic behind us, fireworks are back. There are small tents on vacant lots selling fireworks. Cities are hosting fireworks displays. Social media is lit up with people pleading with neighbors to use personal fireworks only during city prescribed times. More pleading to not use them since they disturb their dogs. When I was growing up if your dog was gun shy, he was worthless.
Fireworks were a big part of my young life from grade school through high school. My earliest memories were of parents and aunts and uncles that would give me money to buy fireworks so I would go outside and play — with explosives. My friends and I would get together and find all the ways we could fire rockets and blow stuff up. We would light firecrackers and challenge one another with how long you could hold it before throwing it — having one explode the millisecond after releasing it generally meant you won. One friend had one explode as he was releasing it. He won but also lost most of his middle finger. He loved to show people how he could scratch his brain by inserting that stub into his ear making them think he had his whole finger in his ear.
My mother loved fireworks and her excitement rubbed off on my little sister and I. My dad was in the Army and we used to watch some war games on base with the tanks firing and the howitzers firing and then the infantry charging with their guns blazing — very exhilarating. My dad looked great wearing his Army uniform. I remember watching him get dressed in his starched and pressed pants and shirt and how much care he took in tucking his shirt tail in just right. I see him do that even today with every shirt he puts on. I do it myself — I think I wanted to be so much like him, I mimicked him — even today every time I put on a shirt I make sure it is tucked in military style and I think of him. Guess I still want to be him today.
Somewhere along in school, we all learned that “clothes make the man”. I am not so sure today. Everyone in society as I was growing up that was in a position of power wore a suit and tie. Bankers. Lawyers. Pastors. Judges. Even crumpled newspaper reporters and editors.
Our pastors wear their shirt tails out. How do I hold a man in high regard with his shirt tail out? Would you want your attorney to show up in court with his shirt tail out and no tie? If you sat down with the bank vice-president and he sits there in an untucked polo shirt might you think about changing banks? What if the police showed up in untucked t-shirts? Do you want your undertaker to show up in jeans to drive your body to the cemetery? I want the pomp and circumstance. I want them to look like community leaders not someone headed to Lowe’s. They don’t have to be my buddy. I want the Ten Commandments. I want fire and brimstone. I want Amazing Grace sung all the way through and tearing up with every verse. I want that guy pressed and looking sharp. I want a man clothed according to his stature in society. I want fireworks from the podium! I know Jesus never wore a suit and tie but I bet he at least tucked his toga in.
Here on the farm during the summer we have fireworks. God’s tiny lightning bugs show back up in late May and on a dark night they light up across the fields and hollows. God’s smallest creatures are pressed and tucked in in their little bug suits. Then to remind us of his glory, God sends us a summer electrical storm with incredible sky filling lightning bolts and deafening thunder. He is standing on his podium pressed and tucked in his omnipotence!
On a separate note... on a very warm summer morning... winter is coming!