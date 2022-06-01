HAMLIN — The Ranger Improvement Committee is hosting Ranger Fire Fest on June 11 to benefit the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department.
The event is a thank you to the department for its response to a brush fire on March 30 that burned hundreds of acres and threatened homes in the community, improvement committee member Donna Martin said.
The Fire Fest will take place from 4-8 p.m. at Ranger Park and will feature the band 4-Given starting at 5 p.m., Martin said. There will be a car show, raffle, silent auction, kids’ games, T-shirt sales, and a dunking booth. Concessions will include hot dogs, baked goods, popcorn and drinks.
The car show awards are scheduled for 6:40 p.m., followed by a water show and vehicle extraction demonstration by the Guyan River VFD at 6:45 p.m.
The raffle/auction winners will be announced at 7:15 with more music to follow at 7:20 p.m.
The forest fire that inspired this event was a dangerous and costly emergency for the departments that responded, Martin said.
“It was a really scary time. It burned down several structures, though none were presently inhabited. It got close to my niece’s house. She believes if they had not come back that night to soak the hillside behind her house, it would have burned her home. They had already used leaf blowers to make a line twice. It just blew right over the top of those lines. It went right past them because of the wind,” Martin said.
Hosting a fundraiser is the least the community can do, she said.
“We were just so appreciative of the fact that these are all-volunteer fire departments. Some of them were here for 12 to 14 hours straight. They would go refill the trucks with water and come back. They just did a wonderful job. We want to honor them, give them thanks, and raise some money for them. Also, this will provide an event for our community where we can all get together. So, I guess it’s two-fold,” Martin said.
Martin said she and the other members of the Ranger Improvement Committee are thankful for the assistance they’ve received in planning Fire Fest.
“Lincoln County Parks and Recreation oversee Ranger Park. They’ve been so helpful. They repaired everything. Provided labor. They’re going to build a stage for us. We appreciate everything they’ve done to help us with this,” Martin said.