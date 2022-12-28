Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ABC honey.jpeg

One of the gifts sets including honey and a wooden spoon available on the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective website.

 Courtesy of the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective

The honey from the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective was recently voted the “Best Honey in West Virginia.”

The Collective is a project of the nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters. It teaches Appalachians bee-keeping skills, provide them with the equipment and bees, and then purchase the honey back from the keepers by weight. Then it bottles, sells and ships the product all over the country.

