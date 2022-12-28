The honey from the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective was recently voted the “Best Honey in West Virginia.”
The Collective is a project of the nonprofit Appalachian Headwaters. It teaches Appalachians bee-keeping skills, provide them with the equipment and bees, and then purchase the honey back from the keepers by weight. Then it bottles, sells and ships the product all over the country.
“When you shop with us, you support beekeepers, bees and environmental programs that help restore ecosystems in Central Appalachia,” said Giles. “All proceeds are invested back into the Appalachian Beekeeping Collective to expand our geographic reach, assisting more people, communities and the environment.”
The honey tastes different from other brands because of the unique West Virginia foliage, specifically hardwood trees that bloom like the sourwood tree, the tulip poplar tree, the basswood tree and the black locust tree.
The poll was part of the West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Last year, its black locust honey won a national award for best food in the South.
Each 16 ounce jar costs between $12 and $15. All the products are available on Appalachian Beekeeping Collective’s website and at a few select stores around West Virginia.
For every pound of honey sold between Nov. 1 and Jan. 1, it donates a pound of honey to food pantries in southern West Virginia.